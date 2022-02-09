A welcome rite of spring is the annual Northwest Flower & Garden Festival, back again after a pandemic-driven year off. It runs through Feb. 13 at the Washington State Convention Center. Attendees 12 and older are required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of having received a negative COVID-19 test conducted within 72 hours of the event. Information: gardenshow.com.
Spring is in the air at the Northwest Flower & Garden Festival
- Erika Schultz
