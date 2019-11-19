Bring up sweet thoughts of the outdoors this Christmas and Hanukkah with the latest and greatest gifts for snow-sport season — as well as spring camping, hiking and biking to come. And don't forget the SoulCyclers and tailgaters on your list.
Here are our picks for the top sports, outdoors and camping gifts for the 2019 holiday season, with a special eye toward makers with a tie to Seattle and the Pacific Northwest (denoted with an L).
K2 Party Platter Snowboard: Redesigned from the ground up and made in Seattle, this all-terrain board adds more pop and control with a great-looking striped design. $470 at Evo (Wallingford) and k2snow.com (L)
MSR Pika Teapot: Made in Seattle, this lightweight, compact teapot is a game-changer for quickly heating water and pouring it precisely into a mug or MRE. $25 at msrgear.com (L)
New Era Official NFL Sideline Knit Cap: Support the Seahawks and stay warm in style with the same cap that the team wears during games. In adult and kid sizes. $26–$30 at neweracap.com
Mpowered Luci Core: So handy for the campsite, this petite light has an adjustable arm that can hang or balance upright, a charge that lasts up to 12 hours and a solar panel for off-the-grid recharging. $15 at REI and mpowerd.com
The Great PNW Trailhead Enamel Mug: Trails, rivers, campfires and beer: This durable mug out of Spokane knows what fills him up. $13 at Wayward Collective and thegreatpnw.com (L)
Tiem Slipstream Cycling Shoe: Designed for studio cycling, this shoe looks great, is supportive and breathes, with a mesh toe box. SPD cleats sold separately. $130 at tiemathletic.com
Ombraz Sunglasses: Perfect for outdoor sports, camping and those who chronically break their sunglasses, these clever, locally developed shades use a cord rather than side arms and are almost indestructible. Plus, 20 trees are planted for every pair sold, making the company carbon negative. $140 at REI and ombraz.com (L)
Leatherman Free K4: Every one of the nine tools in this new knife out of Portland can be accessed with just one hand. $90 at leatherman.com (L)
UrbnFit The Pulse Vibrating Foam Roller: Roll out aches and increase flexibility with this roller that has five vibration levels to go deeper into muscles and speed recovery. $90 at urbnfit.com
Rad Powered Bikes RadRunner: This Seattle-made electric bike rides like a (silent) moped and can carry a small passenger or all kinds of cargo. Starting at $1,199 at Rad Power Bikes (Ballard) and radpowerbikes.com (L)
Oiselle Firecracker Long Sleeve: Fashionable and functional, this locally designed, cropped pullover can warm up a tank or show off those abs. In four colors with reflective details, thumbholes and a fitness-watch window. $72 at Oiselle (U District) and oiselle.com (L)
REI Camp Wrap: This quilted, insulated blanket snaps into a wrap with a hood and arm holes, making it perfect for snuggling by the fire or staying cozy during the kids' soccer games. $100 at REI and rei.com (L)
Outdoor Research Tundra Aerogel Booties: Warm feet back at camp are always possible with these new, locally designed booties with a weather-resistant shell and PrimaLoft Aerogel insulation. And they weigh just 9.3 ounces. $89 at outdoorresearch.com (L)
Leather Head Sports Old Fashioned Football: Perfect for tossing or adding to the fancave, this new, heirloom-quality, American-made leather football has a rich caramel color with tan rawhide lacing. Monogramming or branding and two sizes are available. $140–$160 at leatherheadsports.com
Helinox Rocking Feet: Make your Helinox camp chair 100% better with the addition of these super-light rocking feet that easily attach to the legs. $50–$56 at REI and helinox.com
Grayl GeoPress Purifier: Made in Seattle, this new, adventure-ready water filter can purify 24 ounces of water in just eight seconds, removing waterborne pathogens such as Norovirus, E. Coli and Rotavirus for up to 350 cycles. $90 at REI and grayl.com (L)
Nemo Meldr Hammer: Setting up camp gets more fun with this heirloom-quality hammer with a hickory shaft, stainless steel head angled for driving stakes, and redtail hawk-shaped hook for pulling stakes (and cracking a beer after the tent is up). $50 at REI and nemoequipment.com
Kora Shola 230 Zip: Warmer and more breathable than merino wool, this base layer is made from 100%-pure yak wool, which falls loose naturally and is gathered each spring by yak herders in the Himalayan mountains. Available in two colors, for men and women. $160 at kora.net
Columbia UW Flare Gun Flannel Long Sleeve Shirt: Show Husky pride in this Northwest-ready flannel in UW-purple with black and yellow accents and a W logo on the left pocket. $65 at Fred Meyer and columbia.com
Airblaster Ninja Suit: Designed in Portland, these one-piece base layers are fun to wear, keep kids warm on the slopes and have clever features such as a 350-degree waist zip for easy bathroom breaks. Also available in adult sizes. $80 at Evo (Wallingford) and myairblaster.com (L)
Brooks Ghost 12 GTX Running Shoe: This locally designed, award-winning shoe has both cushion and high energy return, plus a Gore-Tex upper for extra protection on rainy days. For men and women. $160 at Brooks Trailhead (Wallingford) and brooksrunning.com (L)
K2 Anthem 100 Heat: Ski longer with these new, locally made boots that have an integrated heating system that charges via USB and works for 4–19 hours. The boots also have K2's innovative new Powerlite Shell, which is super-lightweight and provides easy entry and fit customization. $650 at k2snow.com (L)
Patagonia x Danner Foot Tractor Wading Boots: Handcrafted in Portland, these durable, high-performance wading boots are constructed from waterproof leather and nylon, with non-corrosive hardware and a reinforced heel and toe box. Three outsoles are available — an aluminum-bar sole for maximum traction, a sticky Vibram rubber sole or a traditional felt sole. $499 at patagonia.com (L)
Lumos Matrix Bike Helmet: Be seen, even on dark Seattle evenings, with this innovative new bike helmet with a huge 7x11 matrix of LED lights on the back that can hold steady, run patterns and even flash turn signals. $250 at lumoshelmet.co
Motorola T800 Two-Way Radios: Stay in contact outside of cellphone range with these walkies that work for up to 35 miles, and that can send locations and messages by pairing with your smartphone. $110 for two at shop.motorolasolutions.com
Products have been independently selected and reviewed by the writer.