As the quiet, constant hum of various sewing machines overlaps with music floating up from dance studios below, a team of busy costumers concentrate on the task at hand. This hum is ever-present in Pacific Northwest Ballet's costume shop, but the dozens of bright white tutus with intricate blue patterned overlays stacked around the shop are special. They are the swans' feathers for Kent Stowell’s "Swan Lake," which first appeared on the PNB stage in 1981. These tutus made their debut when the production was updated in 2003 — to mark the company’s return to a newly-renovated McCaw Hall — with costumes by Paul Tazewell, the Tony Award-winning costume designer of "Hamilton."
In the middle of these stacks of sparkling tulle sits Pauline Smith. Smith has worked at PNB for over 30 years, and she knows a thing or two about tutus. As a first hand, she works with one of the shop's drapers, Luna Pham, to cut out, put together and prepare for dancers' first fittings, and helps adjust these costumes through multiple rounds of fittings until they are ready for the stage. "Each costume is custom made. It's different from fashion where you have small, medium, large — we don't do that. We make it for the dancer who will be wearing it on opening night." And, especially where a classical ballet tutu is involved, this is no small feat.
PNB estimates that one "tacked" tutu, so named because all the layers of tulle are tacked together by hand, takes about 100 hours of labor. According to Smith "if all these bits of tacking were not here, it would just be this big fluffy thing, and not controlled in the shape we know as a traditional ballet tutu." In addition to the 100 hours it takes to create the basic skirt of the tutu, any decorations added to the plateau on top of the piece require additional time and labor.
These tutus are meticulously maintained so they can be used over and over again. This will be PNB's seventh production of "Swan Lake" since they were first created in 2003, and by the time this 2022 run is over, the original tutus will have each been used over 70 times. Smith and her co-costumers are also working to build four more tutus for this year's production. "We're not changing the look or anything, we just want more … There are 24 Corps de Ballet dancers on stage, and we only built 26 tutus initially." This year's production will include two additional tutus for the dancers playing Odette/Odile, as well as two extras for the ensemble of swans.
The shop is also working to create over 30 brand-new bodices to accompany the tutus, as the original bodices have become too worn to sustain another run of the show. These bodices are custom-made based on the dancers' skin tone and torso length, and every element of the feathered pattern is adjusted to hit dancers of different heights in the same spots. Bodices are attached to the tutus using a system of intricate buttons, an interchangeable system which allows the shop to have more flexibility when deciding which dancers will share which pieces.
Because of the shifting cast makeup, costume assignments are "this constant shuffle. We have to figure out who can wear which costume, who can share … it's a big puzzle." Binders full of measurements and fitting notes accompany the stacks of tutus, a riddle-in-progress. By the time the McCaw Hall curtain lifts on April 15, like the furiously paddling feet of a swan, all the heavy lifting behind the scenes will be almost invisible. Audiences will feast on the graceful glide of pristine tutus while the PNB Orchestra swells, but somewhere in the offices next door, Smith and her colleagues will move on to the next challenge, accompanied by the hum of sewing machines.
Kent Stowell's "Swan Lake" returns to the McCaw Hall stage this April! Come savor Tchaikovsky's classic score, stunning costumes and captivating performances from the PNB dancers and Orchestra – all in one glorious package.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.