Cannabidiol, otherwise known as CBD, is currently one of the fastest-growing industries, and consumer interest is increasing at a dizzying pace.
But many potential consumers view the CBD market with a mixture of interest and trepidation. As it turns out, the only thing expanding as fast as the CBD industry is consumer confusion and misinformation about these products. There are questions about quality, including how to ensure you get the best-quality CBD products and avoid low-grade CBD or, worse, substandard products that contain potentially harmful additives and other chemicals, such as pesticides.
Here’s a guide to the top 9 things to consider before buying CBD products.
- How do I pick a good brand?
Shopping for CBD products may seem daunting. How do you know what you’re getting? The CBD industry currently lacks strong federal oversight and quality control, leaving much to be desired when it comes to ensuring CBD products can deliver on their promises.
This is where it pays to invest a little time in finding a brand that is trustworthy and committed to producing and selling excellent CBD products. The first step is to ensure the company meets the highest standards and is providing all the information required for consumers to make an informed choice. Look for companies that value transparency and follow industry guidelines. Another good rule of thumb is to focus on companies that share customer reviews.
- Look for third-party lab reports.
One of the benefits of buying CBD products online is being able to peruse a company’s website. This allows you to see if their site includes important information, such as their third-party lab reports. A third-party lab report is crucial in determining the quality of the CBD used in a company’s products. A credible company with high-caliber products should have no qualms about offering this information to potential customers.
At Penguin CBD, for example, we ensure our CBD oil meets the highest standards and has been rigorously inspected and analyzed. To back this up, our lab reports are easily accessible, so consumers can see that our products have no pesticides, heavy metals or other harmful contaminants.
- Know what’s in it.
CBD products are often seen as a great natural alternative to common concerns such as reducing anxiety and stress. So the last thing consumers want is to inadvertently ingest something harmful. It’s important to carefully read the ingredient list for each CBD product to see precisely what is in it.
For instance, for CBD oil, make sure a high-quality carrier oil is being used to stabilize and preserve the CBD. One of the best carrier oils available is MCT (medium-chain triglycerides), a natural extract from raw coconut oil. Numerous studies have shown MCT to be superior in terms of the efficiency of digestion. Terpenes are another important ingredient to look for, as this plant compound is reported to have therapeutic and health-boosting benefits.
- Consider the intended use.
With the plethora of CBD products on the market, many consumers are confused about which product is best suited for their needs. Before purchasing a product, it’s important to consider exactly what the intended use is and then look for products that can deliver that benefit.
For example, while many people enjoy using CBD oil (it’s the most popular CBD product out there), it’s not suited to everyone’s needs. Some people may find that topically applied CBD ointments better fit their needs. If this is the case, look for products that were designed specifically to be used in this way. Again, look carefully at the ingredients. A high-quality CBD topical, such as Penguin’s CBD beauty cream, offers a terpene-packed product.
- Taking CBD orally — what works best?
For those who plan to take CBD by mouth, there is a wealth of options. The choices range from edibles, such as gummies, to capsules and pills, and of course, oils. Trying a variety of products in different formulations offers an opportunity to discover which products best suit your needs.
Another consideration is which type of CBD product will best fit with your lifestyle. For instance, if you travel often or need an easy, no-fuss way to take a dose of CBD, you may find CBD capsules to be convenient and discreet. But if taking things in pill form isn’t your thing, consider a great-tasting gummy instead. CBD gummies are just as easy and convenient to take as capsules. Whatever product you buy, make sure the dose is clearly stated.
- What’s the dosage?
It’s important to look for products that show exactly how much CBD is in each dose, not just in the whole bottle. Consumers who are new to CBD should generally start with a low dosage and then slowly increase it, noting positive and negative reactions and any side effects.
The correct amount of CBD varies, depending on the type of product and individual metabolisms. Remember, everyone’s body reacts differently. Some things to keep in mind are body weight, individual body chemistry and general health. Also be sure to consider any interactions CBD may have with other medications.
- Where was it grown?
Before making a purchase, it’s important to know where CBD was sourced from, or where the hemp that the CBD is derived from was grown. The CBD retailer should offer information about where and how their hemp is grown and manufactured. After all, the quality of the hemp used in CBD products is a key indicator of the quality of the final product. Be sure the CBD company is transparent and offers complete information about these details.
Another consideration is how the hemp plant is farmed. Just like other crops, some hemp is grown to organic standards or with environmental considerations such as sustainability. Some companies, such as Penguin, believe in using organically grown hemp that is free of pesticides, solvents or chemical fertilizers. All of Penguin’s hemp is sourced from its farm in Oregon, and Penguin ensures its hemp is grown responsibly, with environmental sustainability in mind.
- How is it manufactured?
After the hemp is harvested from the field, the next step is to extract the CBD. Just as the quality of the crop is important, the extraction process used to manufacture the CBD product is crucial. There are a number of extraction processes that can be used to create CBD, but it’s important that the process used ensures the final product retains its natural terpenes.
Many people believe that supercritical C02 extraction is superior because it’s safe, clean and highly versatile. C02 is a sanitizing agent, so it has the added benefit of prolonging the shelf life of the product. This is the method used by Penguin CBD.
- Know the THC level.
It’s important to be aware of the THC level of products. Hemp-derived CBD products (with less than 0.3 percent THC) are legal at the federal level, but are still illegal under some state laws. Marijuana-derived CBD products are illegal at the federal level, but are legal under some state laws. Those who use CBD with THC should be aware of the laws in their area regarding the use of products with THC. This is another reason why third-party test results are so important; they can confirm the level of THC in CBD products.
Some brands, such as Penguin, have ensured their products are legal nationwide by producing products that avoid THC entirely.
