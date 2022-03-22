Originally published on
One of the more frustrating trends we’ve seen with smartphones over the last two years has been the removal of wall adapters from the box. Granted, some companies are claiming it’s more about limiting waste than saving money, but at the same time they’re adding a fast charging feature, which requires a more powerful wall adapter.
Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra and S22+ both support fast charging at speeds (up to 45W), which means that with the right plug (and cable) your phone can go from empty to 100% in just over an hour.
But not all 45W chargers are created equal. So what’s a confused consumer to do? To help you make a decision before you buy your very own, we put four different products to the test.
Here’s what you need to know before you get quick charging on your Galaxy S22 Ultra or S22+ smartphone.
The fastest charger: Samsung 65W Trio Adapter
$59.99 $54.92 at Amazon
Samsung’s 65W Trio Adapter was the fastest charger of the group, charging the S22 Ultra from 0% to 100% in 63 minutes. There are a total of three ports on the adapter, each of which are labeled, and range in output from 65W to 25W to 15W, which provides extra versatility. The 15W port is a standard USB plug, while the faster two charging speeds are both USB-C connections. With the Trio Adapter you can charge up to three devices at the same time, but keep in mind that the charger has a maximum output of 65W, meaning you can’t plug in three things and expect to get the full speed out of each port.
The prongs on the power brick don’t fold in, a design choice that limits its portability and can be slightly annoying for those who travel often. However, the ease of one charger powering all of your devices should negate any frustration.
The budget-friendly pick: Anker PowerPort Atom III 45W Slim
$35.99 $30.59 at Amazon
Anker’s PowerPort Atom III 45W Slim wall charger isn’t as fast as Samsung’s 65W or 45W chargers, but it’s almost half the price in an impressively thin design. The prongs on the charger fold in, making it even smaller and easier to slip into a pocket, bag or backpack. In our testing, it charged the Galaxy S22 Ultra from empty to full in 90 minutes. After the allotted test time, the phone’s battery was at 98% charged — with just a couple of minutes left until it was full.
While it’s frustrating that it takes 50% longer to get a full charge with the PowerPort Atom, the lower cost could make up for the added time. For those who are curious, at 30 minutes the battery was at 34%, and 45 minutes put the battery at 51%.
How we tested
We tested four different 45W wall adapters, measuring the S22 Ultra’s charge level after the first five minutes, when we powered the phone on and unlocked it. We checked again at 15 minutes — and every 15 minutes after that — until we reached 90 minutes total, or the phone was fully charged.
Others we tested
Samsung 45W USB-C Fast Charging Wall Charger
$64.98 $54.98 at Amazon
Samsung’s 45W charger is almost the same price as the 65W charger but lacks two additional ports. It does, however, charge nearly as fast as the 65W charger, taking one hour and five minutes to get to 100% from a fully drained battery in our tests.
Belkin BoostUp Dual USB-C PD Wall Charger 68W
$50.96 at Amazon
Belkin’s BoostUp Dual USB-C wall charger can provide up to 68W of total power between the two USB-C ports, which made it the slowest charger of the group in our testing. At the 90-minute mark, the S22 Ultra’s battery level was 92%, behind the Anker PowerPort Atom III Slim’s 98% at the same mark.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.