AUBURN — A staged model home is now open for showings at West Acres at Ulleland, a close-in enclave in a rural setting that offers 20 exquisitely crafted custom homes on spacious lots of 3–6 acres each.
The model home, with 4,304 square feet, is a luxurious two-story dwelling that offers four bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a modern island kitchen, formal living room, formal dining room and a spacious great room, as well as 187 square feet of outdoor living space and a four-car garage.
The sprawling estate home, situated on 3.88 acres, also boasts a full bedroom and bath on the first floor.
Next door is a single-story model, already sold, that features a 14-foot ceiling, four bedrooms, 4.5 baths, a game room and an outdoor fireplace.
Two additional staged, single-story homes are available to view.
All 20 homes at West Acres at Ulleland are 3,400 square feet or larger, featuring chef’s kitchens, three- and four-car garages, and generous covered spaces for outdoor living and entertaining.
West Acres was built on the same 100-acre parcel near Lake Sawyer that Nels and Katie Ulleland long ago dreamed of turning into a tree farm called 100 Acre Woods.
Today, their dream of an enchanted community lives on, along with the family name, in a place where nature and tranquility hold sway every day, like the evergreens that tower above.
“Each home is uniquely customized to fit on its own home site, with architectural detail, contemporary form and designed function,” says Gary Garabedian, designated broker with Schneider Homes. “The acreage gives you privacy and tranquility, while the location is just a short drive to Covington or Maple Valley.”
Exterior features include cultured stone accents; fully landscaped portions of the front and back yards, including an outdoor irrigation sprinkler system; covered outdoor living areas with stainless steel fireplaces and tile or stone surrounds; and dual stone/concrete light posts.
The homes’ interiors include solid-core, two-panel, 8-foot-tall doors with contemporary hardware; chef’s kitchens with built-in ovens and microwaves, gas ranges, chimney hoods and beverage refrigerators; built-in wet bar stations; and built-in entertainment cabinets in family rooms.