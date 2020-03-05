BONNEY LAKE — Trilogy at Tehaleh’s Seven Summit Lodge is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day on March 17 with special festivities from 5–7 p.m. Prospective homebuyers are invited to visit for a chance to mix and mingle with current Trilogy homeowners while enjoying the fun.
The St. Patrick’s Day celebration will include authentic Irish food and beverages, live music, chef-manned culinary experiences, model home tours and more. No RSVP is needed.
Visitors can check out the 55-and-older community’s private Resort Club at Seven Summits Lodge, which is home to an upscale restaurant, The Mantel Culinary Ascent. The lodge also has a fitness studio; a game room; a culinary studio with cooking demonstrations and classes; a sports escape with a golf simulator, poker table, pool table, big-screen TV and shuffleboard; an indoor lap pool that transforms into a meeting space; a great lawn for outdoor events; pickleball courts; and green space surrounding Reflection Lake.
Visitors are also able to learn more about the all-new Resort Collection, which offers one of the first attached homes in the master plan of Tehaleh. The Resort Collection offers three single-family, attached-home floor plans that are priced from the high $300,000s.
- Valletta is a 1,678-square-foot home with two or three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a two-car garage.
- Evia is a 1,552-square-foot home with two bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage.
- Muros is a 1,342-square-foot home with two bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage.
Resort Collection homeowners enjoy roomy living spaces that give each home a larger feel than their square footage would imply. The distinctive exteriors create the look of detached homes, making the homes ideal for homebuyers who seek laid-back living without giving up many of the amenities offered at Trilogy’s larger home collections.
Trilogy at Tehaleh has nine other floor plans as well. These detached homes range from 1,507 to 2,462 square feet with two or three bedrooms, two or three bathrooms and two- or three-car garages. The homes include SmartSpaces (laundry/mud rooms with counter space and cabinetry for extra storage), as well as covered patios, expansive kitchens and dens. They are priced from the low $400,000s.
For buyers looking to move soon, many quick-move-in homes are available immediately or in the months to come. Designed with the latest finishes and features, these homes will be available to tour on March 17. Call 800-865-6494 to arrange a visit.
Trilogy at Tehaleh: Open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturdays–Thursdays and 1–5 p.m. Fridays at 14218 Knoll Park Drive E., Bonney Lake. Prices from the high $300,000s. Information at 800-865-6494 or sheahomes.com/tehaleh.