BONNEY LAKE — Trilogy at Tehaleh is hosting a Live Happier Lifestyle Preview Event on Feb. 22 from 3–6 p.m.
This is an opportunity for prospective homebuyers to see what life is like for Trilogy members. Visitors can enjoy fitness class demos, sessions on member-led clubs, tours of Seven Summits Lodge, snacks and treats, and more. The event is open to the public; RSVP by calling 877-297-0838
Trilogy at Tehaleh is located in Bonney Lake and is close to Tacoma, Seattle, Mount Rainier and many of Washington’s most popular attractions. The community is part of Tehaleh, a master-planned community with 1,800 acres of parks, trails and open spaces.
Designed for residents ages 55 and older, Trilogy at Tehaleh was named the Masterplanned Community of the Year at the New Home Council’s 2018 Tribute Awards. In addition, Shea Homes was named National Builder of the Year.
Seven Summits Lodge, the community’s private resort club, is home to an upscale restaurant, called The Mantel Culinary Ascent; a fitness studio; a game room; a culinary studio with cooking demonstrations and classes; and a sports escape with a golf simulator, poker table, pool table, big-screen TV and shuffleboard. The lodge also has an indoor lap pool that transforms into a meeting space, pickleball courts, a great lawn for outdoor events, and green space surrounding Reflection Lake.
Trilogy at Tehaleh has four distinct home collections, with 11 floor plans that range in size from 1,342 to 2,462 square feet. The homes have two or three bedrooms, two or 2.5 bathrooms and two-car garages. Features include open-concept designs, gourmet kitchens, private master suites, great rooms, covered outdoor spaces, SmartSpaces and more. Prices start in the high $300,000s.
The all-new Resort Collection at Trilogy offers the first attached homes in the master plan of Tehaleh. The collection offers three single-family floor plans that start from the high $300,000s. The Valletta is a 1,678-square-foot design with two or three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a two-car garage. The Evia is a 1,552-square-foot design with two bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage. The Muros is a 1,342-square-foot design with two bedrooms, two baths and a two-car garage.
Generous living spaces allow Resort Collection homeowners to feel as though they’re living in a much larger home, and distinctive exteriors create the look of detached homes. The home are perfect for those seeking easy living without giving up many of the amenities offered in a more expansive Trilogy home.
Trilogy invites prospective homebuyers interested in 55-and-older resort living to tour the new Resort Collection models, along with two detached model homes, quick-move-in homes and Seven Summits Lodge.
_____
Trilogy at Tehaleh: Open 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturdays–Thursdays and 1–5 p.m. Fridays at 14218 Knoll Park Drive E., Bonney Lake; prices from the high $300,000s; 877-297-0838 or sheahomes.com/tehaleh