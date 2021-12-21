A few years ago, Trish Glover was looking to do some light landscaping and build a retaining wall in the front yard of her West Seattle house. Daunted by prices at big architecture firms and lacking the skills to do it herself, she was glad to get a tip from a friend about a nonprofit based in the Central District that helps place day laborers and skilled manual household laborers with customers.
It isn’t uncommon to see day laborers subjected to waiting outside home improvement stores to connect with prospective employers — a potentially dangerous situation that can lead to independent workers getting taken advantage of. On the other hand, those looking to join a handyman network face other obstacles, such as preliminary fees for membership or a yearly subscription and an extensive list of requirements. And if workers finally make it through the initial registration, some face additional “lead” fees just to find employment opportunities.
Casa Latina is working to remove those obstacles for day laborers.
The nonprofit began as a grassroots community effort, with a small group of people organizing in Occidental Park to help Latino laborers get jobs and learn English. “It started with the intention of being a safe place for day laborers to come. It's safer than street corners,” says Interim Executive Director Guadalupe Torres.
This made a difference for Glover, too. “I looked into it, loved their mission, and it just really seemed like a good fit,” she says. “So we hired a crew to come out and do some of the yard work. And they were doing such a great job, we had them actually build a full retaining wall. It ended up being about a week of work.”
Torres estimates that more than 54,000 jobs have been dispatched since its founding. With funding from OSHA, the Occupation Health and Safety Administration, the City of Seattle and federal grants, Casa Latina trains and vets laborers for various jobs — everything from advanced gardening and yardwork to deep cleaning and household chores to party and event helpers — and then matches them with people who can employ them. Casa Latina helps the laborers learn English, refine their skills, and negotiates a fair wage: most jobs start at $30 an hour and have a three-hour minimum and can be extended to four or five hours.
“We paid a little more to get someone who had experience doing retaining walls,” Glover says. “If it's just that fall cleanup, rake some leaves in the yard, I don't necessarily need more skilled labor at the higher price. I can get a good yard worker at a lower price, but still a fair wage.”
Part of Casa Latina’s focus also centers on “community organizing and self-advocacy,” Torres says. “There can be a lot of abuse,” and many undocumented workers are taken advantage of. Most of the laborers come from Latin America, says Torres, from primarily Central American countries such as Mexico, El Salvador and Guatemala. Casa Latina has a wage-theft department that helps advocate for the workers who may have been paid less than agreed upon, or not at all. Using Casa Latina “also provided a peace of mind because they do a background check and are a little more organized,” Glover says. “You have some an overhead accountability for people that are coming to your house versus a TaskRabbit, which — I've never used them. But I like the idea of a nonprofit that was trying to help structure to a group of people that might not otherwise have that structure.”
Unlike many handyman apps, the workers get 100 % of the fees charged. And employees are vetted and must pass an OSHA certification test before being paired with an employer.
This direct relationship with employees has been beneficial in implementing safety precautions during the pandemic. Thanks to vaccination clinics hosted by Casa Latina, over 90% of workers are vaccinated. Those who are not vaccinated take a COVID-19 test at the organization before being dispatched to their job. Employers may request to be paired with vaccinated workers.
Since her first renovation on the house, Glover’s turned to Casa Latina for one-off chores like leaf raking or easy yard work. But for the patio that she needed built in her backyard, she once again turned to the leader of the first job who brought workers from Casa Latina. “It was pretty significant work of grading, leveling, building a retaining wall, and then doing a leveled patio on it,” Glover says. “I was very pleased with the result. Any other projects I have like that? I would hire them in a second.”
For over 25 years, Casa Latina has connected Seattle homeowners and businesses with skilled labor while providing jobs for Latino immigrant families. Over 54,000 jobs have been dispatched through Casa Latina’s member-led worker center.
