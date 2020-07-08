Eight luxury view townhomes remain for sale at McGraw Square

at Queen Anne. The 57-home community offers a blend of contemporary, Craftsman,

and classic row architecture designed to fit the eclectic composition of

Seattle’s Queen Anne neighborhood.

Several of the remaining townhomes are available for move-in

as soon as this October. Those homes feature the Emerson floor plan, which

spans 1,724 square feet and has three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a rare

attached two-car garage. Most of the Emerson plans also have private rooftop

decks with stunning views of the Olympic Mountains, Puget Sound and Elliott Bay

Marina views.

“It’s really

one of the most desirable plans we have here,” says sales consultant Stephanie

Schuessler. “The Emerson has a

very wide-open aesthetic and a unique main-floor entry — a rare feature for

townhomes. It just feels like a home.”

The Emerson

plan has a spacious, bright living space, illuminated by an abundance of

windows and warmed by a fireplace. The great room and dining room overlook a

gourmet kitchen, which has a center island that seats six and has ample counter

and cabinet space.

Upstairs highlights include a master bedroom with a sitting

nook, large walk-in closet, and master bath with dual sink vanity,

glass-enclosed shower and private water closet. A second bedroom features

access to a full hall bath and linen storage.

Design details are abundant throughout, with each Emerson

townhome thoughtfully considered by a professional designer.

“Every single

remaining quick-delivery home was styled by a designer to reflect a unique

character, so no two homes are the same,” says Schuessler. “It takes all of

those difficult design decisions out of the equation to make it easy for

homebuyers.”

McGraw Square itself has already become a popular lived-in

neighborhood among Queen Anne locals. It’s set within the parks, panoramic

views, and the tranquility of Queen Anne, yet is minutes from the nightlife and

business districts of Seattle’s city center. The community features a fully

landscaped courtyard that invites socializing among neighbors.

“People have

their patio furniture out and there’s a lot of pride in ownership here,” says

Schuessler. “I already see the homeowners making friends and hitting it off,

which is really nice. They have socially distanced happy hours outside on nice

evenings.”

Nearby

businesses, including Macrina Bakery and Bite Box, have become popular local

takeaway spaces that have catered to the community during the coronavirus

pandemic.

“There’s

always a line out the door and everyone’s 6 feet apart, so the community has

continued to thrive,” says Schuessler. “This is really going to be a historic

community in this neighborhood. It’s stunning. I definitely recommend at least

driving by to look at it. It’s just so special.”

Homebuyers who make an offer today on a quick-delivery home

at McGraw Square can benefit from incentives during Toll Brothers’ National

Sales Event through July 12. The incentives include $20,000 toward the home cost

and an additional $5,000 closing credit when financing with TBI Mortgage.

____

McGraw Square at Queen Anne: Open 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Saturdays–Sundays and 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays at 901 W. McGraw St., #3, Seattle. Prices from $1,399,995. Information: 206-363-5000 or McGrawSquare.com/ST