BONNEY LAKE — Nature enthusiasts will revel in Wesley’s newest retirement community currently under construction in the master-planned community of Tehaleh. Surrounded by 1,800 acres of parks, forested walking trails, dedicated open space and inspiring views of Mount Rainier, each element of Wesley at Tehaleh is inspired by nature.
“We wanted to capture the beauty of this community, so we incorporated natural finishes of wood and stone into the modern architecture as well as large, bright windows into the apartments,” says Lisa Osterloh, community relations director for Wesley at Tehaleh.
The community provides a variety of living choices for aging successfully in one place. Those who reserve their apartments early are able to choose from a variety of upgrade options.
The Brownstone building, scheduled to open later this year, will offer spacious independent apartments with underground parking, individual balconies, full kitchens with stainless appliances and in-home laundry. Outdoor walking trails connect with the many miles of trails and parks in the Tehaleh community.
The Lodge has multiple meal options, from restaurant-style dining rooms with daily specials to a casual bistro. In addition to housekeeping, laundry service and chef-prepared meals, residents have easy access to The Lodge’s amenities.
Daily activities inspire holistic wellness and quality living for aging well. Residents can stroll the gardens, join in a pickleball match or participate in a book club. Hobbyists will appreciate the dedicated woodworking and craft spaces, staff-supervised fitness center, and an event center for community activities with a non-denominational chapel.
Similar to traditional assisted living, the signature Catered Living program offers personalized care coordination with medical providers, medication management, diabetic support and general personal care.
The community also offers a secure assisted living memory care wing with licensed, 24-hour nursing care. To keep families together, the supporting spouse may also share the apartment.
To learn about living options, pricing and amenities, join Wesley at an informational lunch or take a virtual tour of the new campus.
Wesley at Tehaleh: Open by appointment at 17702 Cascadia Blvd. E., Bonney Lake. Information at 253-466-2720 or Tehaleh.WesleyChoice.org.