GIG HARBOR — Nestled in a serene setting surrounded by mature evergreen trees, Bayview at Gig Harbor offers westerly bay and mountain views for miles. The gated neighborhood is 50 percent sold.
Bayview at Gig Harbor features two- and three-story designs, including some with daylight basements, that are available for move-in as early as this fall. One such home is the Georgia with Basement, a five-bedroom, four-bathroom design spanning 3,622 feet. This quick-delivery opportunity has a three-car garage, an open floor plan and views from all three levels.
“From the daylight basement all the way up to the master suite, the Georgia with Basement has a stunning outlook on the Olympic mountains,” says Kevin Bradley, community sales manager.
The Georgia with Basement’s lower level features a large bonus or game room, and a den with bathroom. Attached to the den is a 20-foot long closet with high ceilings, ideal for storage.
On the main floor, the home has an expansive great room for easy transitions between cooking, eating and relaxing, with a view to both the rear and side yards. There is a deck off of the dining and living rooms for convenient outdoor entertaining.
“This is truly a modern layout in every detail,” says Bradley. “It begins with the home’s wide entry and open stairwell with modern railings on both sides. This was specifically designed to create a feeling of openness when you walk into the great room.”
The upstairs also capitalizes on spaciousness, with an open loft area made for family entertaining or relaxing or a secondary gathering area. There are four second-level bedrooms, including a master with a double-door entry and tray ceiling. Additional highlights in the master include built-in skylights for capitalizing on the home’s western exposure, a large walk-in closet and an adjacent laundry area.
Built by Toll Brothers and currently at the framing stage, the Georgia with Basement is available for tours so that homebuyers can get a feel for the layout and views. In this home, buyers still have the chance to personalize their finishes with the help of a professional designer at the Kirkland Design Studio. Finishes may include countertops, cabinetry, hardwood flooring, window coverings, paint colors and more.
“If buyers act by July 28, they can take advantage of $25,000 worth of incentives available as part of our National Sales Event,” says Bradley. “Homeowners can apply the money any way they’d like, but I think people get the most value when they use it for finishes.”
In addition, there are many other home designs available for presale. Homebuyers can visit the community to tour the Sahalee model home, which showcases some of the designer options that are available.
Bayview at Gig Harbor is located less than 2 miles from WA-16, granting swift access to Tacoma and the Olympic Peninsula. It is just five minutes away from the Harbor Hill retail center and 10 minutes from downtown Gig Harbor. The Kitsap Fast Ferry is less than 30 minutes away for trips from Bremerton to Seattle.