BONNEY LAKE — Seven Summits Lodge at Trilogy at Tehaleh is the centerpiece of this 55-and-older community and offers amenities and activities that can be enjoyed by all Trilogy homeowners.
The facility offers spaces inside and out for homeowners’ enjoyment. Amenities include a members-only restaurant called The Mantel Culinary Ascent, which features a menu of curated favorites crafted with local produce, beef from nearby pastures, day-boat catches from coastal fisheries, and wines from leading local producers.
There is a fully equipped fitness studio, a sports escape with pool tables and big-screen TVs, a game room with poker tables, a culinary studio with cooking demonstrations and classes, an indoor lap pool that transforms into a meeting space, pickleball courts, a great lawn for outdoor events and green space surrounding Reflection Lake.
“Seven Summits Lodge is the place where many Trilogy at Tehaleh homeowners gather for drinks by the indoor fireplace, summer nights under the stars and more,” says Shea Homes area president Mark Gray.
Trilogy at Tehaleh offers homes in 12 designs that range in size from 1,342 to 2,462 square feet. The all-new Resort Collection offers the first attached homes in the master plan of Tehaleh, with floor plans that include two or three bedrooms, two or three bathrooms and two-car garages.
Homebuyers who are ready to make a move right away are invited to explore Trilogy’s selection of quick-move-in homes. Many are available immediately, while others will be ready later this fall. The interiors have been finished by the Trilogy design team, leaving buyers to simply select the home that best fits their tastes.
Trilogy at Tehaleh is part of the master-planned community of Tehaleh, which has 1,800 acres of parks, trails and open spaces. This community appeals to those who enjoy outdoor living in close proximity to the amenities, dining, shopping and cultural opportunities of Seattle and Tacoma.
Trilogy at Tehaleh was named the Master Planned Community of the Year at the 2018 Tribute Awards by the New Home Council, while Shea Homes was named National Builder of the Year.