Jade Residences, a new luxury condominium adjacent to Kirkland’s Village at Totem Lake, has released its final inventory of premium residences. Would-be purchasers still have a limited opportunity to secure one of the remaining 15 homes within the community, which welcomed its first residents in February after more than two years of construction.
Terrene Homes, a Bellevue-based development team, aimed to create elegant, amenity-rich homes for buyers at Jade Residences during a time when inventory was scarce. Designed by Johnson Braund Architects with interiors by Sechrist Design, the six-story boutique condominium community welcomes in a new era for Kirkland. The result is an internationally-inspired collection of homes situated amongst the natural beauty of Kirkland.
“We saw the revitalization of Totem Lake and we sensed a strong demand in the housing market for this offering,” says Wade Metz, founder and principal of Terrene. “We put together the best team and worked diligently to create homes that would appeal to all ages of buyers.”
With nearly 90% of inventory already sold, there’s no doubt that Terrene’s approach has been well-received.
The modern 136-unit building is right at home in the burgeoning urban center: the Village at Totem Lake. Residents will find every convenience just outside their door, including a plethora of dining, shopping and entertainment options like the Sweetside, Serious Pie, Hanoon, Bok a Bok Fried Chicken, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Lululemon, Nordstrom Rack and Sephora.
Designed to feel like a modern village, the Village at Totem Lake is a welcoming community that also boasts all of the features and amenities of in-city living that make modern life convenient. Whether you’re running errands or having a day of play, the opportunities are limitless.
In addition to the perks of living in the Village, residents also enjoy easy access to freeways, hospitals, parks and trails.
Given the fact that it’s been over a decade since a for-sale offering like Jade Residences has been available in Kirkland, combined with the extreme shortage of housing, this is a rare opportunity to begin a new chapter and enjoy all of the perks of the lock-and-leave, amenity-rich lifestyle as a homeowner.
Jade Residences was created with homeowners’ needs in mind. Residents have access to a full-time concierge, a private health club, stunning views from the rooftop deck, a pet spa/dog run, secure underground parking (with electric car charging spaces) and more.
The building boasts a variety of floor plans, including large two-bedroom layouts, one-bedroom plus den, one-bedroom and one-bedroom urbans with prices that range from $500,000 to $1.4 million. All homes are move-in ready.
The expansive two-bedroom floor plans are perfect for buyers looking for versatility in their new space. The second bedroom can be used to host guests, create a yoga or wellness room, or as a dedicated office space. Experience welcoming entries with custom shelving for optimal storage while maintaining a clutter-free look, grandiose 9-foot ceilings and expansive windows that welcome in natural light. Homes are designed with modern finishes and thoughtful floor plans for seamless day-to-day living or effortless entertaining. Take pleasure in the privacy offered in the corner units. More than 60% of the homes include extended outdoor spaces for ideal indoor/outdoor living and beautiful views.
Available floor plans include:
- Urban one-bedroom, one-bath priced from $495,990
- One-bedroom, one-bath from $749,990
- One-bedroom, 1.5-bath from $659,990
- One-bedroom, 1.75-bath plus den from $789,990
- Two-bedroom, two-bath from $1,350,990
Jade Residences is located at 11903 128th St. N.E., Kirkland. Open noon–3 p.m. daily for tours, or call 425-636-2737 to schedule an appointment. Information at JadeKirkland.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.