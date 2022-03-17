You’ve made the decision that it’s time to get help. Or maybe you didn’t make the choice, but things in your life have progressed to the point where family, friends or maybe even law enforcement intervened, and treatment has become a necessary next step for you.
When most people think of treatment programs, visions of hospitals or restrictive facilities can spring to mind. But with advances in treatment plans, there are more options for those who feel they can’t — or maybe won’t — commit to an inpatient program.
Whether you’re committing to an inpatient or outpatient program, the “challenges and benefits can be one in the same,” Michael J. Piccerelli, business development manager at Bayview Recovery says.
“Being able to get back to your life and society while working your program, being able to work, go to school, take care of your family, all while being able to take care of yourself” when embarking on a recovery journey are key reasons that some opt for an outpatient treatment plan, he adds.
An outpatient program holds people accountable while allowing them the space to balance their personal and professional lives with a treatment program. “Just a little bit of willingness from someone can literally move a mountain,” Piccerelli says. “They are only going to have a higher chance of succeeding with a true support structure.”
What to expect from an outpatient program
The first thing to know, Piccerelli says, is that you’re putting yourself into an environment that’s stable and one where people care about you.
Typically, outpatient programs vary between 90 days and six months and people participate in a program that meets one to three times a week. It’s a group therapy format and while programs were always in-person, with the pandemic Bayview Recovery expanded into offering virtual sessions as part of its outpatient program. Individualized, one-to-one programs are also part of the program as well as random drug and alcohol tests.
“Treatment isn’t always easy, but it’s an amazing form of self-realization” that can help you get your life back, Piccerelli adds.
Any treatment program requires commitment and dedication. At Bayview Recovery, every treatment plan focuses on helping people overcome their addictions and each patient receives a customized program to meet their specific needs.
This means that in addition to addressing the specifics of addiction, other therapeutic components are also available:
● Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT)
● Dialectical behavior therapy
● Group therapy
● Yoga, meditation, and mindfulness
● Trauma therapy
● Art therapy
Often, when treating people for addiction, doctors and therapists see patients that are struggling with other issues that often drive, or compound, their addiction. At Bayview Recovery, during an initial assessment, the professionals in the outpatient program work to understand any underlying mental health issues that may be affecting someone.
Because of this, Bayview Recovery offers a range of dual diagnosis treatment options. This treatment plan helps patients not only address their addiction, but also any other underlying issues. Dual diagnosis treatment provides:
● Depression treatment
● Anxiety treatment
● PTSD treatment
● Bipolar disorder treatment
Building a support network
While the support a patient receives in a treatment program is consistent and predictable, it’s also important to build an external support network.
Balancing an outpatient treatment program with the pressures of daily life — work, family and other responsibilities can be challenging, Piccerelli says, and this makes it even more essential to have a strong support network. This could include family and friends who can help or other support groups in addition to outpatient treatment.
“True change is supposed to be uncomfortable,” he says. “But keep pushing yourself. Be brutally honest and open about the struggles you’re having.”
And if someone you care about is in a program, it’s important to take part in the treatment plan as much as possible, Piccerelli says. “Take part as much as possible. Ask questions and check in. Addiction is a family disease and everyone within the dynamic struggles.”
