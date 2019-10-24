EDMONDS — Only four homes are still available at 50 Pine Street, a four-story condominium building that offers views of Puget Sound, the Olympic Mountains and Mount Baker, along with ready proximity to some of the area’s largest employment centers.
Located in the Edmonds Bowl overlooking Marine Beach Park, 50 Pine Street opened less than a year ago with 68 homes, and already is nearing capacity. Now, with new closeout pricing on the final homes, 50 Pine Street is even more appealing, says Tanya Foster, community sales associate at 50 Pine Street.
The one- and two-bedroom homes are now priced from $399,950 to $434,950.
According to Foster, there are many reasons why fall is the best time to buy a condominium at 50 Pine Street, including:
- Buyers can move in and be settled before the holiday chaos, because homes are complete and ready.
- Condo living means no leaves to rake or yard to winterize.
- The Sounder train station is nearby for nonstop service to Seahawks home games and downtown Seattle.
- A resident lounge is available for watching football or hosting holiday parties.
- The resident gym is available for rainy-day workouts.
- New construction means lower heating bills.
- The building is less than 80 miles to Snoqualmie Pass and Stevens Pass for skiing and snowboarding.
Edmonds is situated in Snohomish County midway between Seattle and Everett, making it ideal for city commuters who need quick access to work, but want to come home to a quaint beach community. Seattle commuters can catch the Sounder train for a 30-minute, nonstop waterfront ride.
And when residents come home to 50 Pine Street, they arrive to one of the most picturesque waterfront towns in Washington, says Nancy Marsh, the sales manager at 50 Pine Street. People who live in Edmonds are moments away from nearly 50 cafés and dining destinations, 11 health and medical centers, and an abundance of shops and boutiques.
“The small-town vibe of Edmonds, located on the shores of Puget Sound approximately 15 miles north of downtown Seattle, is just one of many reasons 50 Pine Street is such a sought-after address,” says Marsh, a longtime resident of the town. And, she says, with housing prices in Seattle and Bellevue prohibitive to many first-time buyers, “Edmonds offers a great quality of life that’s attainable.”
All homes at 50 Pine Street are built to endure, using long-lasting, low-maintenance designs and materials. Finished with designer-specified materials, colors, fixtures and cabinetry, each home is planned to take maximum advantage of the natural light and available views.
Every unit offers an inviting master bedroom with walk-in closet, chef’s kitchen with slab quartz countertop and undermount sink, hardwood flooring in the kitchen and living areas, wall-to-wall carpet in the bedrooms, and a laundry room with front-loading Whirlpool washer and dryer. The kitchens feature European-style cabinetry and stainless-steel KitchenAid appliance packages with gas ranges.
Parking is available for each unit, with extra storage provided for select units.
Building amenities include a rooftop deck with barbecue and spacious firepit patio, perfect for summer parties or just unwinding while watching the Edmonds-Kingston Ferry coming and going on Puget Sound.
Unlike some condo communities, 50 Pine Street does not have a rental cap, which means owners can live in their new homes for a few years, then turn them into rentals if they choose, Marsh says.