BONNEY LAKE — For the first time in several years, new homes with prices from the low $300,000s are available to buyers at Tehaleh, the state’s best-selling new home community.
Tehaleh’s builders are rolling out more than 25 new floor plans spanning every price point. They include Tehaleh’s first-ever townhomes, plus a new series of cottage homes starting in the high $300,000s.
Previously, buyers could only get into Tehaleh in the mid-$300,000s if they were age-qualified for Shea Homes’ 55-and-older active adult community, Trilogy at Tehaleh.
“When we began offering age-qualified attached homes at this price point in Tehaleh last year, we anticipated demand would be high, and were happy to see buyers respond to it,” says Ian McGrady-Beach, community development manager with Shea Homes. “It was good to know that Tehaleh can be accessible to folks that want resort-style living at an affordable price.”
Buyers of all ages who dream of country-style living are loving the new Storybook Cottages by Lennar. Priced from the high $300,000s to the low $400,000s, the homes offer three or four bedrooms and range in size from 1,800 to 2,200 square feet. The cottage-style homes are informal and evoke a cozy, storybook charm, while still offering smart-home technology.
Also priced in the high $300,000s to low $400,000s, Richmond American Homes’ Seasons Collection features ranch and two-story floor plans ranging from 1,400 to 2,200 square feet. This collection of seven floor plans with three to five bedrooms has plenty of room and garage space for a growing family.
Tehaleh’s first-ever townhomes are being built by Lennar. The two-story units will range from 1,400 to 1,800 square feet with two or three bedrooms, and each will feature its own two-car garage, private gated courtyard, and open floor plan with the builder’s “Everything's Included” features like stainless steel appliances and custom cabinetry.
Buyers looking to fully embrace Northwest-style living will enjoy the new offerings from Azure Northwest Homes. These homes will feature regionally inspired finishes and spacious kitchens, charming front porches, and covered outdoor living areas to enjoy warm summer evenings or cool mornings with a cup of coffee.
Brookstone Homes has announced four new floor plans ranging from 2,300 to 2,700 square feet, all designed for luxurious everyday living.
Tehaleh: Open 10 a.m.–5 p.m. daily at 19001 Cascadia Blvd. E., Bonney Lake. Base prices from the mid-$300,000s to the high $700,000s. Information at 253-205-8190 or tehaleh.com/freshxtehaleh.