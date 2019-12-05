SEATTLE — The holidays are quickly approaching, which means many of us will be heading home for the holidays and spending more time with family. A visit home can sometimes open our eyes to the fact that our loved ones are getting older, and it may be time to have a conversation about senior housing and senior care.
Broaching the topic of senior care can be difficult for adult children and aging parents alike. It can feel overwhelming to think about leaving a family home, full of a lifetime of memories. It can feel like giving up a level of independence. It can also bring fear and anxiety about the future, realizing that things can become more difficult with age.
However, finding the right senior-living community can often increase independence, creating a sense of peace and calm for whatever the future brings. Murano, a new senior-living community on Seattle’s First Hill, offers a range of senior-care services, including independent living, assisted living and memory care. This means that even as needs change over time, residents can stay in the community where they are known and have a sense of belonging.
Murano also offers respite care options for temporary stays, if needed. Each level of care at Murano is personalized to meet the unique needs of each resident so that families can be confident their loved one is receiving the best care possible.
Murano also cultivates a true senior-living experience, making sure residents are pursuing the retirement of their dreams. The 24-story luxury community features several restaurants and lounges, ranging from casual to fine dining, including the SEA + SKY bar, which has panoramic views of downtown Seattle, Puget Sound, Mount Rainier and more. An onsite concierge can arrange tickets to shows and events, as well as transportation to the destination. If residents prefer to drive themselves, Murano offers a two-story parking garage with valet parking available.