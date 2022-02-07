NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Spirit Airlines Inc., up $3.73 to $25.46
Frontier is buying rival airline Spirit for $2.9 billion in cash and stock to create the nation’s fifth largest carrier.
Peloton Interactive Inc., up $5.15 to $29.75.
The exercise bike and treadmill company is reportedly a buyout target for companies including Amazon and Nike.
Tyson Foods Inc., up $10.80 to $99.09.
The meat producer beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter financial forecasts.
ON Semiconductor Corp., up $4.84 to $62.26.
The semiconductor components maker reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.
Energizer Holdings Inc., up 79 cents to $34.94.
The maker of Energize and Eveready batteries beat analysts' fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Cerence Inc., down $19.97 to $43.61.
The automotive artificial intelligence developer trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.
Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., down $11.16 to $111.67
The orthopedic device maker's fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.
Allegiant Travel Co., down 12 cents to $173.11.
The parent company of budget airline Allegiant said president John Redmond will take over as CEO on June 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.