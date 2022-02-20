BALTIMORE (AP) — Cam Spencer had 23 points as Loyola (Md.) easily defeated Lehigh 69-42 on Sunday.
Kenneth Jones had 16 points for Loyola (14-13, 8-8 Patriot League), which ended its four-game losing streak. Jaylin Andrews added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Golden Dike had five assists.
Dominic Parolin had nine points for the Mountain Hawks (10-18, 8-8).
Evan Taylor had only five points despite coming into the matchup as the Mountain Hawks' leading scorer at 13 points per game. He made 20% from 3-point range (1 of 5).
The Greyhounds also defeated Lehigh 69-57 on Jan. 16.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.