BALTIMORE (AP) — Cam Spencer had 19 points and nine rebounds as Loyola (Md.) narrowly defeated Army 61-57 on Wednesday night.
Jaylin Andrews had 16 points for Loyola (Md.) (13-9, 7-4 Patriot League). Kenneth Jones added 14 points. Golden Dike had seven rebounds.
Jalen Rucker had 22 points for the Black Knights (13-10, 7-4). Josh Caldwell added 10 points. Charlie Peterson had seven rebounds.
Army defeated Loyola (Md.) 77-74 on Jan. 1.
