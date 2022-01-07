KATY, Texas (AP) — Pierce Spencer had a career-high 20 points as Nicholls State got past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 84-75 on Friday night in the Southland Conference Tip-Off..
Caleb Huffman had 18 points for Nicholls State (10-6) Devante Carter added 17 points. Latrell Jones had 14 points.
Trevian Tennyson scored a season-high 23 points for the Islanders (12-4). Simeon Fryer added 16 points. Isaac Mushila had 15 points.
Nicholls plays Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi plays McNeese State. Tip-off games do not count in the league standings.
