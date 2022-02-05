INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kahliel Spear tallied 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead Robert Morris to a 66-49 win over IUPUI on Saturday.
Enoch Cheeks had 14 points and eight rebounds for Robert Morris (6-17, 4-10 Horizon League), which snapped its four-game road losing streak.
B.J. Maxwell had 16 points for the Jaguars (1-19, 0-10), whose losing streak reached 14 games. Boston Stanton III added 10 points. Chuks Isitua had 12 rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.