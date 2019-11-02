“Mr. Muilenburg, if you had an ounce of integrity, you would know that the right thing is to step down."
Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Florida,, in the House hearing on Wednesday
"I grew up on a farm in Iowa. My dad taught me that you don’t run away from challenges. And this is a challenging situation.”
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg, responding to calls for his resignation
“I would walk before I would get on a 737 MAX."
Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., addressing Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg in the Senate hearing on Tuesday
"We’ve been rats in this big Silicon Valley experiment.”
Tanya Goodin, a London-based advocate for reducing reliance on digital devices
“Buying a home isn’t something you do very often. It’s not like buying shoes.”
Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather, on how little typical homebuyers understand about negotiating commissions paid to brokers