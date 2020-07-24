In this firestorm of animosity
toward our Seattle Police Department, perhaps we should take a moment to make a
few acknowledgments:
• For many victims of crime, such
as Metro Transit operator Eric Stark, who was shot during the Lake City
active-shooter rampage, Seattle Police officers are the first life-protecting
medical responders on the scene.
• It is illogical and unfair to
characterize the entire sister- and brotherhood of police officers by the
horrific actions of a few. Thankfully, we don’t characterize semitruck painters
by the actions of Gary Ridgway or teachers for the many who have been caught
preying on their students.
• Lashing out at SPD’s budget,
following years of proactive reform, is an inappropriate response to the
barbaric killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis. A better
approach would be continued investment in scenario training, body cameras and
community service officers.
Jason
Oppie, Seattle