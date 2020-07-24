In this firestorm of animosity

toward our Seattle Police Department, perhaps we should take a moment to make a

few acknowledgments:

• For many victims of crime, such

as Metro Transit operator Eric Stark, who was shot during the Lake City

active-shooter rampage, Seattle Police officers are the first life-protecting

medical responders on the scene.

• It is illogical and unfair to

characterize the entire sister- and brotherhood of police officers by the

horrific actions of a few. Thankfully, we don’t characterize semitruck painters

by the actions of Gary Ridgway or teachers for the many who have been caught

preying on their students.

• Lashing out at SPD’s budget,

following years of proactive reform, is an inappropriate response to the

barbaric killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis. A better

approach would be continued investment in scenario training, body cameras and

community service officers.

Jason

Oppie, Seattle