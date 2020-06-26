Re: “Durkan proposes $20 million in cuts to Seattle police as part of proposal to balance budget” [June 23, Northwest]:
I was quite disappointed with the
City of Seattle’s news conference Monday. There was lots of talk about
community, how police are being used incorrectly, etc. However, there was very
little on what the Seattle Police Department is doing to address institutional
racism, violent police response to peaceful protests and the militarization of
police in general.
It’s disgusting that Mayor Jenny
Durkan’s response is a few million dollars out of the SPD budget toward
community services. What about de-escalation training, racial-bias training or,
even more radical, eliminating racist and corrupt members of the police force?
Now the Seattle Police Officers
Guild says that stopping the use of tear gas requires a new labor agreement? [“Police
union says Seattle laws to ban chokeholds, tear gas must be bargained,” June
18, Northwest]. Where does the ability to cause harm to innocent bystanders
become a labor issue? It is not like citizens want to restrict the police to
harsh words and a stern look as their only means to deal with criminals. We
want to restrict the use of a weapon banned by the Geneva Protocol of 1925.
I expect more out of my city
government than more of the same.
Alexander Chin, Seattle