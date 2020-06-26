Re: “Durkan proposes $20 million in cuts to Seattle police as part of proposal to balance budget” [June 23, Northwest]:

I was quite disappointed with the

City of Seattle’s news conference Monday. There was lots of talk about

community, how police are being used incorrectly, etc. However, there was very

little on what the Seattle Police Department is doing to address institutional

racism, violent police response to peaceful protests and the militarization of

police in general.

It’s disgusting that Mayor Jenny

Durkan’s response is a few million dollars out of the SPD budget toward

community services. What about de-escalation training, racial-bias training or,

even more radical, eliminating racist and corrupt members of the police force?

Now the Seattle Police Officers

Guild says that stopping the use of tear gas requires a new labor agreement? [“Police

union says Seattle laws to ban chokeholds, tear gas must be bargained,” June

18, Northwest]. Where does the ability to cause harm to innocent bystanders

become a labor issue? It is not like citizens want to restrict the police to

harsh words and a stern look as their only means to deal with criminals. We

want to restrict the use of a weapon banned by the Geneva Protocol of 1925.

I expect more out of my city

government than more of the same.

Alexander Chin, Seattle