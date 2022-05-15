Minnesota Lynx (0-4, 0-1 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (2-2)
Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Sparks host the Minnesota Lynx.
Los Angeles finished 2-13 in Western Conference games and 8-8 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Sparks averaged 18.9 points off of turnovers, 8.6 second chance points and 20.3 bench points last season.
Minnesota went 10-5 in Western Conference play and 22-10 overall during the 2021-22 season. The Lynx averaged 82.7 points per game last season, 14.6 on free throws and 20.4 from beyond the arc.
INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.
Lynx: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
