BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Spanish Vuelta will begin in Barcelona in 2023, returning to the city after an 11-year absence, organizers said Monday.
Barcelona will host the official start of the race with a time trial held entirely within the Catalan city. The second stage will also finish in Barcelona.
The last time La Vuelta stopped in Barcelona was in 2012, when the ninth stage went from Andorra to Montjuic. The city hosted the race's official start in 1962. The last time it hosted a time trial was back in 1978, also in Montjuic.
The initial three stages of this year's Vuelta will take place in the Netherlands. The race's presence in the country was originally planned for 2020 but it didn't happen because of the coronavirus pandemic.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.