MADRID (AP) — Trade unions representing metalworkers in the southern Spanish province of Cadiz called off a nine-day strike and workers began returning to their jobs Thursday after reaching a pay agreement with employers covering the next three years.
Workers had demanded a pay rise in line with the surging inflation rate, which in October stood at 5.5%.
The agreement states that salaries will rise by 2% each year through December 2023. In addition, if inflation is higher than that, employers will pay 80% of the difference between the 2% and the inflation increase.
José Muñoz, general secretary of the Cadiz Metalwork Employers group, told public broadcaster RTVE, “We are satisfied, and so are the unions.”
Juan Linares, the provincial head of the industrial department of the CCOO union, one of Spain’s largest, said: “We are happy. At the end of the road, in the whole process, which lasts three years, the workers do not lose purchasing power.”
The agreement was approved by workers in a ballot.
The open-ended strike began Nov. 16, with street protests at times turning violent as riot police clashed with strikers and their supporters.
Hundreds of jobs have also been lost in the province of Cádiz, which has an unemployment rate of 23%, one of Spain’s highest.
Most of the employment in the province’s metal sector is in shipbuilding. Trade unions have deep roots in Cádiz, a blue-collar city of 116,000 people located on the coast near the Strait of Gibraltar.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.