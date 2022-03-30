MADRID (AP) — Inflation in Spain hit a 37-year high in March, rising to 9.8% over the past year as consumer prices have soared worldwide.
The provisional figure, the highest since May 1985, is an increase over the 7.6% annual inflation rate reported for February, the country’s national statistics office said Wednesday.
Inflation was widespread, driven by hikes in electricity, fuel, food and non-alcoholic beverages, the statistics office said.
The price increase comes after months of global inflation that has been exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Spain is among the 19 countries that use the euro currency, which as a whole saw a record 5.8% spike in inflation in February. The United States notched a 7.9% increase for the same month, the highest level since 1982.
In Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez told Spain’s Parliament on Wednesday that 73% of the price increases are due to the disruptions to the energy and agriculture markets caused by the war.
Underlying inflation, which does not include energy or food products, was up 3.4% in Spain, its highest increase since September 2008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.