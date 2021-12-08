MADRID (AP) — Spanish soccer club Valladolid condemned the actions of player Gonzalo Plata on Wednesday following his involvement in a car accident.
The second-division club, which is owned by former Brazil great Ronaldo, said in a statement it “deplores the behavior” of the 21-year-old Ecuadorean forward.
The club said it will privately consider the actions it will take against him, adding it is very “strict dealing with these types of attitudes that go against our values as an institution.”
Valladolid did not confirm local media reports in which police said Plata was driving under the influence at the time of the accident. The club said it wanted to remind everyone “about the dangers of being reckless" and "consuming alcohol and other substances.”
The club lamented the injuries sustained by other people involved in the accident that took place early Wednesday in Valladolid. The club said it had information that the other victims were in good condition.
Plata also was believed to have sustained minor injuries.
Valladolid was relegated last season after three straight seasons in the top division.
