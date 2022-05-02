MADRID (AP) — Spain’s government said Monday that the cellphones of the prime minister and defense minister were infected in an “external” spyware attack.
Spain: Spyware attack on phones of PM, defense minister
- The Associated Press
-
-
- 0
Trending Now
-
Former Walla Walla businessman Mark Gilbert set for fraud sentencing this summer
-
Russia’s top officer visited the front line to change the offensive’s course, U.S. and Ukraine officials say
-
Sweet Bee Honey Company in Milton-Freewater 'in the sweet spot'
-
Walla Walla Pasta Factory thrives on Main Street with fresh Italian eats and family vibe
-
Former five-star recruit, LSU center Efton Reid announces commitment to Gonzaga
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.