SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Spain's Pedro Martinez beat home-crowd favorite Alejandro Tabilo 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 on Saturday in a Chile Open semifinal.
In Sunday's final Martinez will play Argentina's Sebastián Báez, who eliminated second-seeded Albert Ramos-Viñolas of Spain 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
Martinez, ranked 72nd, will play his second professional final. He lost last year's Kitzbuhel Open in Austria in another clay-court tournament. Báez, ranked 78th, is also looking for his first professional title.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.