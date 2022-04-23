LA PINEDA, Spain (AP) — Bad weather forced organizers to suspend the third round of the ISPS Handa Championship in northeast Spain on Saturday.
Organizers of the European tour event said play was called off because of heavy rain, lightning and hail at the Lakes Course near the Mediterranean coast.
Scott Jamieson leads Tapio Pulkkanen by two shots at the top of the leaderboard. The two and several other golfers had yet to start their round on Saturday when play was stopped.
