MADRID (AP) — Spain called up Brais Méndez to replace the injured Yéremy Pino ahead of decisive World Cup qualifiers.
Pino was the third player dropped from the squad because of injuries before matches at Greece and against Sweden in Group B of European qualifying.
Pino injured a muscle on Sunday in Villarreal’s 1-0 win over Getafe in the Spanish league.
Spain coach Luis Enrique already had to replace Barcelona players Ansu Fati and Eric García because of injuries in their team’s 3-3 draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday.
Fati was replaced by Raúl de Tomás and García by Diego Llorente.
Spain is two points behind group leader Sweden. La Roja plays at third-placed Greece on Thursday and hosts Sweden on Sunday.
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.