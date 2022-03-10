HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Amadou Sow had 21 points and 16 rebounds as five-seed UC Santa Barbara got past four-seed UC Irvine 78-69 in the Big West Conference tournament quarterfinals on Thursday. Ajare Sanni added 20 points for the Gauchos.
Calvin Wishart had 14 points for UC Santa Barbara (17-10). Miles Norris added eight rebounds.
DJ Davis had 21 points for the Anteaters (15-10). Collin Welp added 17 points and eight rebounds. Dawson Baker had 16 points.
