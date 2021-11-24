SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Amadou Sow had 20 points and UC Santa Barbara beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 86-58 on Wednesday night.
Sow missed just three of 12-shot attempts and grabbed nine rebounds.
Miles Norris and Robinson Idehen each scored 13 points for UC Santa Barbara (3-1). Ajare Sanni scored 12 and Ajay Mitchell distributed 10 assists.
Kylen Milton had 17 points for the Golden Lions (0-6). Shawn Williams, who entered averaging 18 points per game, scored eight on 3-for-13 shooting.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.