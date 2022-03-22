EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Nick Fleming had 18 points to lead five Southern Utah players in double figures as the Thunderbirds beat UTEP 82-69 in the second round of The Basketball Classic on Tuesday night.
Dre Marin added 17 points for the Thunderbirds (22-11). Jason Spurgin chipped in 13, John Knight III scored 12 and Harrison Butler had 11.
Souley Boum had 25 points for the Miners (20-14). Christian Agnew added 16 points and Keonte Kennedy had 12 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.