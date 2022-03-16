CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Dre Marin had 27 points as Southern Utah narrowly defeated Kent State 83-79 in the first round of The Basketball Classic on Wednesday night.
Marin made 7 of 10 3-pointers.
John Knight III had 14 points for Southern Utah (21-11). Jason Spurgin added 13 points and Harrison Butler had 11 points.
Malique Jacobs scored a career-high 28 points for the Golden Flashes (23-11). Jalen Sullinger added 16 points and Andrew Garcia had 13 points.
