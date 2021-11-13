HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Cole Kelley threw three touchdown passes and ran for a fourth in the first half and Southeastern Louisiana cruised to a 56-28 win over Northwestern State on Saturday.
Kelly threw 39 yards to Anthony Spurlock on the Lions' opening drive, then punched it in from the 1 to make it 14-0 after one quarter, threw 38 yards to Gage Larvadain and hit Spurlock again from 9 yards out with four seconds left in the half for a 35-7 halftime lead.
Kelley threw a fourth touchdown pass in the third quarter, hitting Damien Dawson from 35 yards out.
Kelley finished 19 of 22 for 363 yards and four touchdowns without a turnover for Southeastern Louisiana (8-2, 6-1 Southland).
Kaleb Fletcher was 22 of 36 for 226 yards and two touchdowns to lead Northwestern State (2-8, 2-5), but was picked off twice. Fletcher carried 20 times for 52 yards and two touchdowns. Curtis Williams carried 11 times for 96 yards.
___
