EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Eric Reed Jr. had 22 points as Southeast Missouri State rolled past Tennessee State 79-55 in the quarterfinals of the Ohio Valley Conference tournament on Thursday night.
Manny Patterson had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Redhawks (14-17). DQ Nicholas added 10 points, while Nygal Russell had nine rebounds.
Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. tied a season high with 23 points for the Tigers (14-18). Kassim Nicholson added seven rebounds.
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
