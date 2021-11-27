BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Isaiah Davis and Pierre Strong combined for over 400 yards rushing, Dalys Beanum had three interceptions and South Dakota State routed UC Davis 56-24 on Saturday in the first round of the Football Championship Series playoffs.
The Jackrabbits (9-3), who finished with a program-playoff record six interceptions, will face fourth-seeded Sacramento State in the second round.
Davis had 15 carries for 217 yards with an 18-yard touchdown run. Strong added 185 yards on the ground with TD runs of 2 and 13 yards. Strong also threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Chris Oladokun.
Oladokun was 8-of-17 passing for 89 yards with two touchdown passes.
Linebacker Adam Bock intercepted a deflected pass and ran 39 yards into the end zone in the third quarter for the Jackrabbits. Beanum’s 59-yard pick-6 stretched the lead to 56-17 midway through the fourth.
Ulonzo Gilliam's 2-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter pulled UC Davis (8-4) to 28-17. Hunter Rodrigues had a 14-yard touchdown run late in the fourth, but he finished with four interceptions.
South Dakota State has won the last five games against the Aggies and is 6-2 overall in the series.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.