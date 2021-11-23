ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Ahmir Langlais came off the bench to score 15 points to lead five players in double figures and South Carolina Upstate held off South Carolina State 82-78 on Tuesday night.
Langlais sank 5 of 6 shots and grabbed seven rebounds for the Spartans (2-3). Josh Aldrich finished with 12 points and eight boards. Mysta Goodloe and Bryson Mozone contributed 11 points apiece, while freshman Jordan Gainey scored 10.
Edward Oliver-Hampton topped the Bulldogs (1-6) with 19 points off the bench. Freshman reserve Latavian Lawrence finished with 15 points. freshman Antonio Madlock had 13 points, Raquan Brown scored 11 and reserve Rakeim Gary pitched in with 10 points and eight assists.
