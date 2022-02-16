SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Jordan Gainey posted 17 points and seven rebounds as South Carolina Upstate beat Presbyterian 60-55 on Wednesday night.
Dalvin White had 14 points for South Carolina Upstate (11-14, 8-5 Big South Conference) and Josh Aldrich grabbed 10 rebounds.
Bryson Mozone, who led the Spartans in scoring coming into the contest with 15 points per game, finished 2 for 11 shooting.
Winston Hill had 17 points and four blocks for the Blue Hose (11-17, 3-10), whose losing streak reached four games. Trevon Reddish-Rhone added seven rebounds. Rayshon Harrison had eight rebounds.
The Spartans improve to 2-0 against the Blue Hose this season. South Carolina Upstate defeated Presbyterian 82-72 on Jan. 8.
