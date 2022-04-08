COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two South Carolina reserves in guards Eniya Russell and Elysa Wesolek have entered their names in the transfer portal Friday, less than a week after the Gamecocks celebrated a national championship.
Russell is a 6-foot-1 sophomore from Baltimore who was a McDonald's All-American. But Russell never started a game in 49 appearances the past two years, largely coming in late when games were decided.
Russell averaged 7.7 minutes in 23 games this season, averaging 2.3 points.
She posted on social media that reaching a Final Four as a freshman and winning it all a year later with a 64-49 victory over UConn last Sunday night were memories that will never be forgotten. “With that being said, I will enter my name in the transfer portal to further pursue my basketball and educational aspirations and goals,” Russell said.
Wesolek is a 6-1 senior from Charleston. She played in 71 games over four seasons and also saw most of her action late in games.
Wesolek, like Russell, thanked the school, her coaches, teammates and fans. But she said she wanted to pursue her career goal to become a sports nutritionist and dietician at another school and play as a grad transfer.
