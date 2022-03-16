MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Javon Franklin made a layup with 44 seconds remaining to give South Alabama the lead en route to a 70-68 win over Southeastern Louisiana in the first round of The Basketball Classic on Wednesday night.
Franklin and Tyrell Jones each had 17 points for South Alabama (20-11). Charles Manning Jr. added 10 points.
Joe Kasperzyk had 17 points for the Lions (19-15). Jalyn Hinton added 13 points and Ryan Burkhardt had 12 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.