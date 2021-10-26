DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — South Africa won the toss and elected to bowl against defending champion West Indies in a T20 World Cup Group 1 match on Tuesday.
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said Quinton de Kock had made himself unavailable for “personal reasons”, with Reeza Hendricks replacing the opening batsman.
Both teams are looking for a first win after being beaten in their opening games in the so-called ‘Group of Death’ that also features England, Australia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.
West Indies brought in leg-spinner Hayden Walsh for fast bowler Obed McCoy.
South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.
West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (captain), Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul.
