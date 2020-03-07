Sounders take on the Columbus Crew Colin Diltz Mar 7, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Walla Walla Lifestyles Magazine Send Us Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on. Get started! Featured Events Chekhov Farces Saturday, March 7th, 2020 @ 2:00 pm Freimann Studio Theater Whitman College Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A silly and satiric evening that takes a contemporary look at some of Chekhov's Farces. Thes… Read more WWU Choir and Orchestra Winter Concert Saturday, March 7th, 2020 @ 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm Walla Walla University Church Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A program preformed by University Singers and I Cantori, directed by Kraig Scott, and the Sy… Read more International Women’s Day Brunch Reception Sunday, March 8th, 2020 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm Tabitha Crenshaw Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email International Women’s Day Brunch Reception Read more Young Artist Night Concert Sunday, March 8th, 2020 @ 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm Melvin K. West Fine Arts Center Auditorium Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email A showcase concert featuring current WWU music students. Read more Human Nature - CRISPR Documentary Film Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm Gesa Power House Theatre Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Gesa Power House Theatre presents a screening of the 2019 documentary film "Human Nature" on… Read more Big Band Winter Concert Wednesday, March 11th, 2020 @ 7:30 pm – 8:30 pm Melvin K. West Fine Arts Center Auditorium Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The WWU Big Band, directed by Michael Agidius, presents an exciting concert as winter quarte… Read more Saxophonist Michael Agidius live @ Armstrong Family Winery for "Friday Night Flights" 5-8pm Friday, March 13th, 2020 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm Armstrong Family Winery Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Michael Agidius performing smooth jazz favorites and jazz standards on soprano, alto, tenor … Read more Nature Poetry with Keetje Kuipers Friday, March 13th, 2020 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm Foundry Vineyards Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Join us for a wonderful evening of art, wine, and nature-inspired poetry. Keetje Kuipers, a … Read more Walla Walla: An Original Operetta Sunday, March 15th, 2020 @ 7:00 pm – 8:15 pm Walla Walla Community College Performing Arts Auditorium Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Walla Walla: An Original Operetta Read more Grandma's Kitchen - EAT, DRINK, and be IRISH Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm Grandma's Kitchen Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Live Music from By My Sister Linoleum! Read more EXPLORE: Cross Country Ski Social Saturday, March 21st, 2020 @ 10:00 am – 4:00 pm Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Join us for a winter cross country ski social at Horseshoe Prairie. Together, we’ll learn th… Read more Walla Walla: Land of "Not So" Many Waters Saturday, March 28th, 2020 @ 9:30 am – 2:30 pm Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Come explore the southern portion of the Walla Walla Valley with staff from the Walla Walla … Read more Wild & Scenic Film Festival Friday, April 3rd, 2020 @ 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm Maxey Auditorium, Whitman College Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Wild & Scenic Film Festival inspires environmental activism and a love for nature th… Read more Understanding Your Grief - Walla Walla Session #1 Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 @ 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm Walla Walla Community Hospice - Filipi Room Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Are you grieving the death of someone you love? Walla Walla Community Hospice staff will fac… Read more Click here to post or promote your event U-B Digital Replica Send a Letter to the Editor The Union-Bulletin strives to publish every letter we receive. To send a letter, click the button below. Get started! Job searchby realmatch Local social feed