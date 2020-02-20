The Sounders added another new player to their roster Thursday, signing former Minnesota United midfielder Miguel Ibarra.
Ibarra, 29, appeared in 84 MLS games for Minnesota from 2017-2019, but the club declined his contract option last winter.
The California native has 11 goals and 14 assists in 67 MLS starts. Ibarra’s best season was 2018, when he scored a career-high seven goals and had eight assists.
Ibarra’s production dropped to one goal and two assists last season, and he didn't see the field during Minnesota’s first postseason berth in club history.
“Miguel has fit into the group very well,” Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer said via audio provided by MLS. “He will fit in nicely as a rotation player. With the (CONCACAF Champions League) and the additional amount of games that we’re going to play, we need a couple of more of those types of guys – MLS veterans who have experience.”
Ibarra participated in Sounders training camp in Mexico City last week and is available for selection when the club opens its 2020 schedule Thursday. Seattle faces CD Olimpia in the Champions League Round of 16 at the Honduran club’s Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula.
The regional tournament is a two-legged series format, giving the Sounders a home match against Olimpia on Feb. 27 at CenturyLink Field.
Seattle, which won the MLS Cup last November, begins defense of the title on March 1 against the Chicago Fire at CenturyLink.
"We are excited to welcome an experienced and versatile player like Miguel to the squad," said Garth Lagerwey, the Sounders general manager and president of soccer, of Ibarra in a news release. “His skillset gives us another good option in the attack as we prepare to start the 2020 campaign."