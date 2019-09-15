Don’t question whether the Sounders want to be in the playoffs.
Instead, review its goals against the New York Red Bulls. Actually, just the one where forward Jordan Morris sprinted downfield and then dove to connect his head with a cross from teammate Cristian Roldan. Morris then skillfully whipped his head to pinpoint the pass to Nico Lodeiro, the latter knocking the ball into the net in the 23rd minute.
Without Morris’ effort, Seattle might be grappling with a draw when it needed a win Sunday for MLS postseason positioning. Instead, any head-scratching is in regard to how Morris flung his body to keep the ball in play, helping secure a 4-2 win at CenturyLink Field.
Lodeiro’s score gave Seattle a 2-0 lead after Morris tapped in the game’s opening goal in the second minute. New York was able to get goals in the 27th minute from defender Aaron Long and in the 67th minute by Alejandro Romero Gamarra.
But the Red Bulls’ own goal from midfielder Sean Davis in the 83rd minute and a goal by Lodeiro in second-half stoppage time sealed the win for Seattle (14-9-7).
The Sounders move to second in MLS Western Conference standings with four games remaining in the season. The position would guarantee Seattle home field advantage through the conference semifinals.
United Front
The majority of the Sounders’ Brougham End supporters’ group section walked out at the beginning on the second half. The exodus was a sign of unity for an Emerald City Supporters leader who was removed during halftime for displaying an Iron Front flag for the majority of the opening half of Sunday’s match.
The flag’s imagery – three arrows pointed Southwest – was deemed political by MLS and banned in its stadiums this season. The Iron Front originated in Germany in the 1930s and is broadly accepted as anti-fascist.
Multiple supporters groups across MLS have joined under the social media hashtag #AUnitedFront to protest the league’s stance, demanding MLS rescind its ban on the flag, remove “political” from its Fan Code of Conduct and craft rules that support inclusion and anti-discrimination.
The Sounders supporters groups ECS, Gorilla FC, which identifies as Antifa and Sounders FC Alliance, which represents all season-ticket holders, have joined Portland’s 107 Independent Supporters Trust, which bills itself as “the engine that fuels the Timbers Army and Rose City Riveters” in leading the pressure against MLS.
The archrival fans joined in a 33-minute stretch without cheering when Portland hosted Seattle in August. The Sounders’ supporters first displayed their Iron Front flag in July when Seattle hosted Portland. Controversy was sparked when Sounders majority owner Adrian Hanauer equated the Iron Front with the Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer in a letter warning the groups about the ban. The Sounders front office apologized for its wording but is upholding MLS's ban.